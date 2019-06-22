Did Hope Hicks Own the House Democrats—or Did They Self-Own?

The thing I can’t figure out for sure is whether the House Democrats’ display of weakness is intentional. I think it is, but I’ll get to that later. What cannot be disputed, though, is the weakness itself. Consider the behind-closed-doors non-testimony of Hope Hicks.

The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Hicks, previously one of President Trump’s closest aides and now an employee of Fox. In response, Hicks negotiated an amazing deal with the Judiciary Committee.

In framing these negotiations, she and her lawyers knew that the committee had previously issued a subpoena to former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who had rebuffed the committee without consequence. The White House claimed that McGahn was categorically immune from having to testify and got an opinion from the Justice Department to back up that theory. McGahn said he was going to defer to the White House and simply didn’t show up on the appointed day and hour.