Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Forget’ to Tell a U.K. Court Anything Else?

Wednesday night saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in full glamor mode.

Arriving at a veterans’ gala in New York, she sparkled in a bespoke red Carolina Herrera gown and tens of thousands of dollars worth of gems, including Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet from Cartier, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Meghan was perfectly complemented by Harry, who looked every inch the glamorous prince, wearing black tie, with his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal slung boldly around his neck.