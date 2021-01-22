Did Trump and Biden Swap Bodies???

If you don’t understand this headline, which suggests some Freaky Friday voodoo between President Biden and ex-President Donald Trump, congratulations, you have logic. Unfortunately, there are many people who don’t, like the QAnon believers who are still clinging to their conspiracy theories the same way that Donald Trump attempted to cling to the presidency: with nonsensical BS.

But seriously, one of the latest QAnon theories that hasn’t yet been proved false, is that Trump is still somehow president... in Biden’s body.

In this episode of The New Abnormal, Rick Wilson, Molly Jong-Fast, and guest George Conway unpack that and a whole lot more.

“It's really the only answer that makes sense,” Molly jokes. “It’s just so simple and obvious.”

What isn’t obvious, however, is how the non-QAnon Republicans will move forward with Biden as president, especially Mitch McConnell.

“They have the problem of the distortive, gravitational field that Donald Trump casts over some element of the Republican party and they need to stamp it out. And you know that in his heart of hearts Mitch McConnell wants to do that. He just doesn't want to leave any fingerprints,” says Conway.

Then, the three pivot Trump. It’s a new era, but it’s impossible to not talk about him. In fact, Molly says Biden has 99 problems, and, yes, Trump is still very much one of them. To start, he left no federal vaccine roll-out plan, and also, to quote Conway, “he's basically a criminal.”

Not even a Nixon-style criminal, either. Worse.

“I mean, [Trump] was like a one-man show there and people were trying to get out of the way or avoid doing what he asked them to do," says Conway.

Plus! Daily Beast Washington Bureau Chief Jackie Kucinich tells Molly what to expect from Chuck and Mitch in the next week or so, but also the next two years with a Senate that’s split down the middle: “It's still gonna be really hard to govern. This is razor-thin, as thin as it gets.”

