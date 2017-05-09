Diddy Slams Chef Who Claims She Had to Serve Him While He Was Naked and Having Sex

Sean “Diddy” Combs has denied claims that he ordered his personal chef to serve him post-coital snacks while he was naked or, indeed, still having sex.

Combs has said through his rep that the lurid claims made by his former chef, who has alleged she had to serve Combs snacks “while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity,” are “frivolous” and the work of a “disgruntled ex-employee.”

The music mogul, who last week hit the headlines after he was pictured lying down on the steps of the Met Ball while waiting for his girlfriend Cassie to finish having her picture taken by photographers, has been the subject of accusations by a woman who used to work for him.

According to People magazine, Cindy Rueda claims she began working for Combs in January 2015.

Rueda says she was “regularly summoned by Mr. Combs to prepare and serve entrées and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.”

On some occasions, Rueda claims, she would enter the room to find “Mr. Combs was naked and [he] made comments about his body” and asked Rueda if “she was attracted to or liked his naked body.”

Rueda is suing for sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and a number of other workplace-related claims and is seeking unspecified damages.

Rueda claims that after she complained about the alleged incidents, she was “lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated.”

She claims she was eventually let go on May 8, 2016, exactly one year before she filed her lawsuit.

A rep for Combs has told TMZ, “This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause.”