Diddy’s ‘Apology’ Is Only Happening Because He Got Caught

Another day, another pathetic move from disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Sunday morning, Diddy posted a public apology video via Instagram following the release of a surveillance video which showed him physically attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Diddy says. “I’m disgusted.”

In the video, Diddy – wearing a tan shirt looking exhausted, somber, and stressed – attempts to explain himself.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy says, adding that he “went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab.”

Nowhere in the short video does he acknowledge Ventura by name or directly apologize to her. The “apology” only seems to be given towards the public at large and reactive to the latest backlash he’s facing.

Translation: We’re only getting this performative “apology” because he was found liable in the court of public opinion. For the past six months, Combs has previously denied Ventura’s allegations repeatedly—but this latest caught-in-the-act video has changed his tune.

This latest stunt from the once-beloved producer and musician has become another example of how he can't seem to keep his foot out of his mouth. It’s hard to take anything Diddy says seriously at this point following several prior written attacks on his accusers.

Ventura’s attorney Meredith Firetog, who also represents other women who have sued Combs, said Diddy’s apology was “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Firetog said in a statement. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Disingenuous is an understatement. Manipulative, desperate, and pathetic best summarizes Diddy’s social media behavior lately.

It was only a few days before the disturbing video of the mogul assaulting Cassie, that he left a cryptic Instagram post to his followers stating that “Time tells truth.”

How ironic is that less than a week since that post, he’s now online eating his words?

If I were Diddy’s media representative, I would be wisely requesting that he get off of social media or remain silent until further notice—because anything else he says beyond this is only going to add salt on an inflamed wound.