Dina Lohan Sues Trucking Company Over Alleged Collision

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, is suing a trucking company over an alleged collision that left her with “severe, serious, and permanent personal injuries.”

In the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in New York and obtained by The Daily Beast, Lohan claims that on April 22, 2022, her Chevrolet was struck by a freight truck on East 37th Street in Manhattan. She is seeking damages from Penske Truck Leasing, Men of Steel Enterprises LLC, and truck driver Juanito Cruz.

According to her lawsuit, Cruz and the other defendants are guilty of “negligently operating, maintaining and controlling [the truck] so that it came into contact with the rear and passenger side” of the vehicle Lohan was driving.

As a result of the alleged incident, Lohan, 61, “became sick, sore, lame and disabled” and “suffered pain and damage to their physical and mental health, all with conscious pain and suffering incurred medical and other expenses as a result of her injuries,” the suit says.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Lohan’s attorneys for comment.

In 2021, Lohan was sentenced to 18 days in jail and received five years of probation for rear-ending a car during a drunk-driving incident in Long Island.