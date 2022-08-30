Dinesh D’Souza’s Election Denial Book Suddenly Delayed Over ‘Significant Error’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza’s book version of his largely debunked election-denial film 2000 Mules was suddenly recalled by the publisher on the eve of its release date over what D’Souza has described as a “significant error.”

Originally set to hit store shelves on August 30, 2000 Mules was abruptly subjected to a full recall from outlets earlier this week. Freelance reporter Nancy Levine first reported that a book vendor informed Walmart that the title “needs to be pulled out of stores immediately” due to orders from the publisher.

Levine later told Newsweek that she received the screenshot of 2000 Mules’ recall “from a high school friend who works for a book distribution company and became aware of the delay” from their work with Walmart.

Regnery Publishing, which caters to conservative audiences, later released a statement explaining that D’Souza’s book release had been pushed back two months.

“Due to a publishing error, the publication date of 2000 Mules has been postponed to October 25, 2022. We look forward to publishing 2000 Mules by Dinesh D’Souza this fall,” Regnery tweeted on Monday evening. The company did not immediately respond when asked for comment about the error behind the recall.

After sharing Regnery’s statement on Monday night, D’Souza took to his social-media accounts on Tuesday to also blame the delay on an “error” contained within the book. Like Regnery, he did not immediately specify what the error was. The Daily Beast has reached out to him for additional comment but has not heard back.

“There is an elaborate sausage-making process that goes into a book,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Somehow a significant error got missed by the publisher. It is now corrected but my book ‘2000 Mules’ is pushed back to October. The book is explosive so I’m glad it’s being done right. It will be worth the wait!”

The film version of 2000 Mules, which purports to show that thousands of “mules” dropped fraudulent votes in ballot boxes during the 2020 presidential election, has been eviscerated by election experts and fact-checkers. While the movie claims to have uncovered widespread voter fraud via phone GPS technology, multiple news outlets have found that the quasi-documentary did not show “plausible evidence of fraud” and that it peddled provably false claims about the accuracy of its data. Even former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr cackled over the film’s nutty claims.

Additionally, even though the movie was a hit with former President Donald Trump because it backed the “Big Lie,” right-wing channels Fox News and Newsmax wanted nothing to do with promoting 2000 Mules. In fact, D’Souza soon found himself persona non grata at Fox after he blasted star Tucker Carlson for allegedly suppressing his film, nuking his long-standing relationship with the network.