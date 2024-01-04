Dionne Warwick Scoffs at Report Claiming She Plans to Attend Gala for RFK Jr.

Dionne Warwick batted down a report that she intends to grace a fundraiser for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with her presence later this month, calling it “absolutely ridiculous.”

The Daily Mail reported last week that Warwick would be among a star-studded roster of “well wishers” at the “multi-million dollar” gala for the presidential hopeful, including Martin Sheen, Mike Tyson, and Andrea Bocelli, who was “revealed” by the tabloid to have agreed to give a performance there.

Warwick denied any participation in the event, joking in a Wednesday tweet, “If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool. ‘Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album.’”

In another tweet, the 83-year-old singer added, “I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there.”

An RSVP page to the Jan. 22 fundraiser shared by The Hill states that—presumably for people other than Dionne Warwick—tickets cost between $2,500 and $50,000. The event will also serve as Kennedy’s 70th birthday party.

Kennedy’s campaign and the event’s super PAC did not respond to a request for comment.

One musician who has come out in support of Kennedy has been Eric Clapton, who helped raise a reported $2 million for his fellow vaccine skeptic in September.

Warwick may deny any connection to the controversial political scion, but she was honored at last month’s Kennedy Center Honors alongside figures like Billy Crystal and Queen Latifah.