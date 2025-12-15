Disney Dealt Dismal Box Office Flop With New Political Dramedy
Moviegoers weren’t too keen on Disney’s newest political dramedy. Ella McCay tanked at the box office with only $2.1 million in its domestic debut, one of the worst openings in recent history for Disney, according to Variety. The James L. Brooks-directed film cost $35 million to produce and starred big names, including lead actress Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Ayo Edebiri. The dramatic comedy follows a young politician as she navigates her professional career and personal life when she suddenly finds herself governor of an unnamed state. It scored a measly 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B- on exit polls by CinemaScore. “James L. Brooks defined character storytelling in the ‘80s and ‘90s with a string of award-winning comedy dramas,” Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross said. “Today, you can find material like this on television and even on social media, where it benefits from authenticity.”