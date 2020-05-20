Disney Grandson Slams Bonuses for Execs Who Axed Workers

In the latest twist in a bitter feud involving the heirs of Walt Disney—and between the family and The Walt Disney Company—the legendary animator’s grandson and heir is attacking executives at the conglomerate for protecting their lucrative bonuses while furloughing workers.

“I have already expressed my hope that the Disney organization continue to give reasonable compensation and support to its many loyal employees in the spirit of the company of which my grandfather was so proud,” Disney grandson Brad Lund told The Daily Beast.

“To me, it’s the right thing to do during these difficult times—for the company, for shareholders, for its loyal employees,” he said.