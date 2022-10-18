Redbubble’s Disney Collection Is Anything but Juvenile

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Last week I decided to take the plunge and move into my first-ever apartment. Yes, that’s right—no more living at home with the parents.

Like many people, I took this move as a chance to “start fresh” and create a space for myself that represented my interests and hobbies while remaining tasteful and warm. For starters, I live approximately five minutes away from Magic Kingdom so it’s safe to say I’m a self-proclaimed “Disney adult.”

Although I love Mickey Mouse and his friends, I didn’t want my whole apartment to be cartoon images of the main cheese. I wanted Disney accents here and there (think: a throw pillow or blanket); those final touches to add some magic to the space without looking tacky.

After doing some browsing online, I turned to RedBubble to get my grown-up Disney fix. If you haven’t heard of RedBubble before, then buckle up because it’s a game changer. The online retail store offers thousands of home decor, clothing, gifts, and other everyday items that can be personalized based on color, image, theme, etc. The artwork on the platform is created by designers from all over the world and you can essentially find anything you want on the website—seriously, it’s amazing.

Since I wanted Disney pieces, I searched basic keywords like ‘Disney castle’ and ‘Chip and Dale’ and was met with tons of patterns, designs, and prints created by different artists. After scrolling through, I found a few items that I thought were the perfect fit so I added them to my cart.

Even if you aren’t the biggest Disney fan, RedBubble is home to thousands of designs from artists inspired by celebrities, movies, books, and anything else you could possibly imagine. From home decor items to dresses, the website literally has it all and you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to revive your home or wardrobe. Scroll through to check out my picks below.

RedBubble Disney Magic Castle Blanket Since my favorite color is pink, it seemed fitting to get a pink throw blanket. I loved how minimalistic the design was and figured it would look great in my living room against my dusty rose sectional from Sabai. The only work on my end to order was to choose the size I wanted and I went for the largest one so I could use it not only to keep warm, but as a decorative accent. After using the blanket for about a month, I can say it’s everything I wanted and more. It was super soft and fluffy, but also has that Disney flare I love. And quite frankly, a price tag of $54 may seem like a huge sticker price, but you’re actually supporting an artist and their work so it’s actually a deal. Buy at Redbubble $ 55 Free Shipping

Disney Chip and Dale Pillow Cover Chip and Dale are arguably my favorite Disney characters, so I knew I wanted to have them somewhere in my new apartment. I decided to get a throw pillow with a design of the chipmunks and a fun quote. I’m not a fan of the typical ‘Live Laugh Love’ signs so I figured this would be the next best thing. You can purchase just the cover or the pillow and cover together depending on what you want. I decided to get both because it was easier for me. Once it came, I took the pillow out, zipped the cover around it, and there it was—the cutest throw pillow ever. The insert costs roughly an additional $10, but I think it’s worth it for the convenience if you don’t already have a cushion. Buy at Redbubble $ 33 Free Shipping

Spaceship Shower Curtain Epcot has a special place in my heart since it’s where I used to work at Disney World. While I think a tapestry of Spaceship Earth would have been too much, this shower curtain was just right. While I had to add a shower liner to the inside to keep the water from the cloth, it went up on the shower rod in minutes and was the right length. The print was nearly identical to the pattern found on the Disney icon and it added a magical touch to my bathroom. Buy at Redbubble $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hollywood Tower Bath Mat Tower of Terror is arguably one of the most popular attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This bath mat captures the essence of this beloved attraction with its brown and yellow color scheme while keeping the floor dry in your bathroom while the non-slip base keeps it sturdy against the tile. Buy at Redbubble $ 35

Lost princess street art Coasters (Set of 4) Tangled is one of my favorite Disney films and as someone who drinks a lot of tea and iced beverages, a coaster is a necessity to protect my furniture from water rings. These coasters have the signature sun from the film on them and come in a lovely lavender hue. Buy at Redbubble $ 21

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.