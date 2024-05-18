Disturbing Video Shows Diddy Was Right: ‘Time Tells Truth’

“Time tells truth.”

That was the cryptic Instagram post left by disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs just days before surveillance video would reveal the truth that he physically attacked his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

The disturbing footage–that was originally obtained by CNN–shows Ventura trying to leave a hotel room with her belongings before being assaulted by Combs. Diddy, who was only wearing a bath towel wrapped around his waist, is seen in the triggering video grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Ventura on the floor. Such filmed abuse corroborates with the formal complaint Ventura filed last year against Combs in which she cited the attack as taking place “around March 2016” as her ex “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her.”

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” the complaint had further accused Combs of doing at the time.

The now viral footage exposes all of that–and how Diddy was a monster this entire time.

It is no longer an allegation: Diddy physically assaulted Cassie.

It is no longer speculation: Video footage has detailed the excessive force, rage, and torture that Diddy afflicted upon Cassie.

Translation: Cassie was telling the truth that she was abused, and Diddy lied about it.

It is a shame that in 2024–after an era of #MeToo advocacy for women and survivors of abuse–only the most visceral, trauma-inducing forms of evidence are still required to beget public outcry. It wasn’t the previous bombshell complaint from Ventura detailing the years of abuse she accused Diddy of doing–regardless of an immediate settlement from him in response to it. No, it had to take a video showing how Diddy categorically harmed Ventura relentlessly for several celebrities to now offer her sympathy. It should be noted that despite settling their civil dispute, Combs has previously denied Ventura’s allegations repeatedly.

This is the sobering, watershed moment that hip-hop was long overdue for in the #MeToo era. Sure, fallen hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons has come under recent fire around allegations of sexual abuse over the years–but nothing has unfortunately reached the threshold of public outrage and shock as Diddy being caught on tape. For far too long, powerful men and their supporters in the culture have weaponized their Black identity, wealth, and fame within the industry to deflect from accountability.

This is the reason why rappers like Slim Thug, who previously defended Diddy and dismissed Cassie’s allegations on social media, thought they were trying to “ride with the Black man with no charges yet.”

Now, they have to admit they weren’t on the “right side” of things.

“I’ll take this L. But I still will ride with my ppl until I see some sort of proof I don’t believe in blogs or civil suits,” Slim Thug posted on his Instagram on Friday following the release of the video. “Apologies to Cassie and whoever else was on the right side this time.”

But how many times have we had to witness such wait-and-see tactics from the culture? Witnessing all of those faulty hip-hop blogs that consistently spread disinformation during the trial and conviction of rapper Tory Lanez, who is now behind bars for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, made me realize how invested society is in not wanting to let go of its male idols. The knee-jerk reaction of the public to frame every woman accuser as a money grabber or opportunist–has proven to aid men like Diddy who often can ride the wave of misogyny instantly.

Until a mouth-dropping piece of “evidence” sets everything to flames.

Such recent bait-and-switch moments from society makes me think about women like former TV host Dee Barnes and singer Michel’le, who continue to see the careers of hip-hop legends like Dr. Dre’s excel despite consistently speaking out about the physical abuse they’ve allegedly endured from him. It feels like a game of show-and-tell, one in which it’s okay for people to hear about it without hoping to ever see it. With Diddy being exposed on camera, it’s hard for anyone to now look away.

At this point, time has told the truth in two maddening ways: The cancellation of Diddy is officially warranted–but what a damn shame that it took a devastating video to confirm such.