‘He Is Dead’: Manhunt for Maine Shooting Suspect Is Over

The tense two-day manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card is over.

“He is dead,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night press conference.

“Like many people, I am breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone.”

Authorities said that Card apparently killed himself, though they did not answer questions about whether he died soon after the back-to-back massacres or more recently as hundreds of police officers combed the area.

His body was found at 7:45 p.m. in the woods near the river in Lisbon Falls, not far from where his car was found hours after the Wednesday night carnage in Lewiston and close to a recycling plant where he once worked.

Police stressed that the investigation continues.

“Our work is not done here,” said Lewiston Police Chief Dave St. Pierre. “I just don’t want to forget the families that are grieving and will continue to grieve.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist whose mental health had deteriorated severely in recent months, killed 18 people at two locations in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

Among those killed and injured at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar were kids participating in a children’s bowling league and deaf bargoers taking part in a cornhole night.

“It’s relieving, so the community itself can definitely move on,” Tammy Asselin, who was at the bowling alley with her 10-year-old daughter when Card opened fire, told CNN as the news of his death broke.

“But it’s also sad because we have so many questions left unanswered,” she said, weeping. “I just want to ask him: Why?”

Police confirmed that Card left a note at his home, but he refused to provide further details or address a potential motive behind the murder spree.

Katie Card, the suspect’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast on Thursday that Card had claimed he was hearing voices after getting powerful hearing aids a few months ago. “He truly believed he was hearing people say things,” she added. “This all just happened within the last few months.”

On Friday evening, before Card’s body was found, Sauschuck confirmed the identities of the 18 victims, whose ages ranged from 14 to 76.

They were identified as Ronald Morin, 55; Peyton Brewer, 40; Joshua Seal, 36; Bryan MacFarlane, 41; Joseph Walker, 57; Arthur Strout, 42; Maxx Hathaway, 35; Stephen Vozzella, 45; Thomas Conrad, 34; Michael Deslauriers, 51; Jason Adam, 51; Tricia Asselin, 53; William Young, 44; Aaron Young, 14; Robert Violette, 76; Lucille Violette, 73; William Brackett, 48; and Keith Macneir, 64.

Card had been hospitalized briefly over summer after he began “behaving erratically” while in training at the United States Military Academy, the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs said. A former army colleague told CNN that Card was one of the best shooters in their unit and was “very comfortable in the woods.”