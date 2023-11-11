Sportssubvertical orientation badge

Ex-NFL Star D.J. Hayden Among Six Killed in Horror Car Crash

DEVASTATING LOSS

The ex-cornerback survived a heart injury in 2012, trauma which his team physician said is fatal “95 percent of the time” and usually linked to high-speed car accidents.

Kate Briquelet

Kate Briquelet

Senior Reporter

DJ Hayden #25 of the Oakland Raiders in 2013.

Andy Lyons

A former NFL player, who in 2012 survived a near-fatal injury during his collegiate career at the University of Houston, died in a car wreck early Saturday morning.

D.J. Hayden, 33, was among six people killed when a car ran a red light in downtown Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports that three of Hayden’s former college teammates, including Ralph Oragwu and Zach McMillan, also died in the crash.

D.J. Hayden during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019

D.J. Hayden during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

JAMES GILBERT PHOTO

A fourth ex-Cougars player has yet to be identified, the Chronicle reported.

According to the newspaper, Hayden and the other former players were in an Acura SUV around 2 a.m. when a Chrysler 300 ran a red light at “high velocity” and struck their vehicle.

The woman who ran the red light, and three other people, were pronounced dead at the scene, said assistant chief Megan Howard. Two other people died at the hospital, while another female was rushed to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Howard told the Chronicle that one person on scene was alert and speaking to investigators.

During Cougars practice in November 2012, Hayden and a freshman cornerback accidentally collided, and the cornerback’s knee struck Hayden’s chest. Hayden suffered a tear of the inferior vena cava, a large vein that carries blood to the heart from the body’s lower half.

D.J. Hayden of the Houston Cougars makes an appearance in 2012 for the first time after he was severely injured during a practice session

D.J. Hayden of the Houston Cougars makes an appearance in 2012 for the first time after he was severely injured during a practice session.

Bob Levey

At the time, ESPN reported that the team physician said the injury was fatal “95 percent of the time” and usually linked to high-speed motor vehicle wrecks.

But Hayden went on to make a full recovery, and the Oakland Raiders selected him No. 12 overall in the 2013 draft.

This is a developing story.

