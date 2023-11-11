Ex-NFL Star D.J. Hayden Among Six Killed in Horror Car Crash

A former NFL player, who in 2012 survived a near-fatal injury during his collegiate career at the University of Houston, died in a car wreck early Saturday morning.

D.J. Hayden, 33, was among six people killed when a car ran a red light in downtown Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports that three of Hayden’s former college teammates, including Ralph Oragwu and Zach McMillan, also died in the crash.

A fourth ex-Cougars player has yet to be identified, the Chronicle reported.

According to the newspaper, Hayden and the other former players were in an Acura SUV around 2 a.m. when a Chrysler 300 ran a red light at “high velocity” and struck their vehicle.

The woman who ran the red light, and three other people, were pronounced dead at the scene, said assistant chief Megan Howard. Two other people died at the hospital, while another female was rushed to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Howard told the Chronicle that one person on scene was alert and speaking to investigators.

During Cougars practice in November 2012, Hayden and a freshman cornerback accidentally collided, and the cornerback’s knee struck Hayden’s chest. Hayden suffered a tear of the inferior vena cava, a large vein that carries blood to the heart from the body’s lower half.

At the time, ESPN reported that the team physician said the injury was fatal “95 percent of the time” and usually linked to high-speed motor vehicle wrecks.

But Hayden went on to make a full recovery, and the Oakland Raiders selected him No. 12 overall in the 2013 draft.

This is a developing story.