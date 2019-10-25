The Powerful Ukrainian Oligarch With a Stake in Trumpworld’s Search for Biden Dirt

He’s the Ukrainian billionaire who shelled out big bucks to two Trump-connected lawyers to dig up dirt on the Bidens. So who is Dmytro Firtash? What is his relationship with the central players in the Trump-Ukraine story? And how did an obscure plan to mine titanium products in India drag a Ukrainian oligarch into the spotlight of America’s biggest political story?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.

Extradition: Ever since prosecutors indicted him on corruption charges in 2013, Firtash has been trying to avoid extradition to the U.S.. He was arrested in Vienna, Austria, in 2014 on charges that he directed bribes to green-light a mining operation in India and has since mounted a years-long legal campaign to avoid being sent to the U.S. to face trial.