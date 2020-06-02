Do Fashion Brands Really Care about George Floyd and Racism—Or Their Public Image?

When the coronavirus pandemic began, companies started running ads to assure us that they cared. YouTube compilations spliced together messages from Budweiser, Uber, and Walmart promising that we were all in these uncertain times together, and it was downright heroic to pay your Verizon bill.

After the murder of George Floyd prompted nationwide anti-racist protests, Instagram again filled with messages from brands. These posts and stories featured somber but stylish graphic design, with platitudes about peace and justice written in millennial-friendly serif fonts.

That kind of post is so ubiquitous that it has been parodied in a spot-on meme circulating Twitter on Monday that skewers such corporate-speak. “We at [Brand] are committed to fighting injustice by posting images to Twitter that express our commitment to injustice,” it reads. “To that end, we offer this solemn white-on-black .jpeg that expresses vague solidarity with the Black community, but will quietly elide the specifics of what is wrong, what needs to change, or in what ways we will do anything about it.”