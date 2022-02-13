‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer Rocks Super Bowl Sunday

For some, the Super Bowl is all about the play on the field—specifically the matchup between dueling quarterbacks Joe Burrow (of the Cincinnati Bengals) and Rams QB Matthew Stafford. For others, it’ll be about the Super Bowl halftime show, a concert extravaganza boasting the talents of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. But there are also those at home who enjoy partaking in all the pricey commercials.

Enter Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios dropped the trailer for the dimension-hopping film, hitting theaters May 6, during the Super Bowl LVI festivities. Marking the return of director Sam Raimi—of Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 fame—to the world of superhero filmmaking, it takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and sees Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his compatriots head into the multiverse to face off against Karl Mondo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a host of other baddies.

Strange is joined in his quest by the reality-altering Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen, of WandaVision fame), Wong (Benedict Wong), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). In the trailer, we see Strange and Scarlet Witch do battle with evil multiversian versions of themselves, among other exciting moments.

Check it out here: