Dr. Oz is losing the unofficial Twitter war against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with the latest loss coming after Fetterman recently dunked on Oz for using the term crudités in an April video.

“Does his campaign manager hate him or are his digital people just bad?” asks Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

“Are those the only two choices?” jokes NBC’s Jonathan Allen. “Every time he tries to come back, he makes it worse.”

The Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate’s campaign team just doesn’t seem to be thinking through the optics of their moves.

“Oz was living in New Jersey and wanted to run in Pennsylvania. It didn’t make a lot of sense. I mean, we live in a time of wanting authenticity from candidates and like, you’re kind of starting with this carpetbagger thing?” adds Allen. “For example, last week I was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the Liz Cheney race against Harriet Hageman, and Dr. Oz was spotted out in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It’s like, this guy’s in Jersey, he’s in Wyoming, is he ever in Pennsylvania?... If you’re Dr. Oz, you never want to be seen anywhere outside the state of Pennsylvania.”

Also in this episode, Allen shares what it was like to run into Dennis Rodman in a cigar lounge and says the “dictator whisperer” makes “Kanye West seem stoic.”

Plus, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a frequent flier on the pod, joins the episode to talk the midterm candidates he’s excited about in California—and pulled no punches calling out MAGA Republicans.

“It will be just absolute chaos if they get anywhere close to being able to govern,” he tells Molly. It’s a message he wants voters to understand: “Give them power, they fight for Trump. Give us Congress, we fight for you.”

And of course, hosts Andy Levy and Molly also discuss a very interesting (and bad, in Molly’s opinion) take that involves some sort of bargain where President Joe Biden pardons former President Donald Trump with the caveat he never runs for president again.

“But he is gonna break the condition,” says Molly. “There’s just one thing we know that Trump will do. It’s always the most, crime-y sleazy thing he can do.”

