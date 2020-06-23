Does Henry Winkler Have an Antifa Membership?

The Henry Winkler Antifa rumors can finally be put to rest.

In Episode 19 of The New Abnormal, the Barry actor—who went viral this weekend for proving that like Trump, he too, can drink a glass of water with one hand—addresses his relationship with former Happy Days castmate Scott Baio and finally comes clean about whether or not he is a card-carrying Antifa member.

“We are so not in control of the country we think we live free in,” says Winkler.

“The Fonz” also tells hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast his thoughts on the president’s ramp-edly discussed rally, and the sad emoji aftermath: “It’s all summed up by that walk off the helicopter with his tie hanging.”

The duo then chat with Andy Slavitt, President Obama’s former Medicare and Medicaid chief, who explains why other countries are running circles around the U.S.’s COVID numbers.

Over there, he says, “80 percent of people wear a mask… They crushed the virus and guess what? They have an economy and no masks.”

Plus, he shares what will happen with the virus this fall (“It could be awhile before we figure out how to do it right”) and discusses Trump’s fatal flaw in his handling of the pandemic. (Shocker! It has to do with caring about other people.)

“You can make mistakes, but if you can respond with a little bit of empathy, you can manage it,” he explains. “He’s very focused on his reelection; everything else is inconvenient.”

Then, Molly has a younger guest explain the K-pop fandom and Rick shares a special message for Brad Parscale, the website guy.

