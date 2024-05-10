Does Kim Kardashian’s Schlumpy Gray Cardigan From Met Gala Work With Any Outfit?

After Monday’s Met Gala, red carpet watchers couldn’t stop talking about a pilling gray sweater clutched to Kim Kardashian’s bust.

Were people fascinated by the clash of textures between the soft, cashmere sweater and the shiny, hard metallic gown? Or were people connecting to the makeshift shrug, thinking, “Hey, I got an old cardigan like that in my closet!”

Kardashian explained the sweater’s presence with this scenario: “It’s the wildest night of my life in a garden. And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work,” she told Vogue. (The real answer is John Galliano showcased the look in his spring/summer Martin Margiela Artisanal collection.)

So the schlumpy gray sweater is basically comfort food for people who don’t eat comfort food. And based on Kardashian’s explanation, it seems like that feeling of warmth and support would complement any outfit. So we tested this theory on two of Kardashian’s past Met gala ensembles… and then tried it on a few others throughout history.

2021 Met Gala, Kardashian in Balenciaga

Wait, I grabbed a gray sweater? From behind the mask everything looks black.

2023 Met Gala, Kardashian in Schiaparelli

Pearls and cashmere…a country club staple gets a billionaire twist.

2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake

A little cardigan could have saved Jackson from so much misery and unfair criticism.

2023, Lauren Sanchez-inspired figurehead on Jeff Bezos’ superyacht Koru

It gets cold at sea so bundle up.

2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez in Versace

Would J.Lo’s look have reached iconic status if she’d thrown on a ratty gray sweater? Probably not.

Early 1500s, Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci

A worthy update of Mona Lisa’s slouchy look. Now all she needs is eye lashes and lip filler and she’s red carpet ready.

March 22, 2000 Queen Elizabeth II

Oh, yeah, she pulls it off. Queen knows Queen.

2023-24, Taylor Swift, Eras Tour opening outfit

Swift, who launched the European leg of her tour Thursday, probably wouldn’t go near this look after making her feelings toward Kardashian clear with the release of the sly and catchy diss track “thanK you AImee” on “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Still, Kardashian’s scenario would work great for Swift who actually does have a boyfriend with a very soft, light gray cardigan.