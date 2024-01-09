Dog Meat Trade Finally Banned in South Korea

South Korea’s parliament passed a bill Tuesday which aims to end the country’s centuries-old practice of eating dogs by outlawing the dog meat trade.

The new rules, which are set to come into force in 2027, make it illegal to breed, slaughter, or sell dogs for human consumption. Lawmakers passed the legislation with near unanimity, marking a major breakthrough for animal rights groups who have spent years campaigning for change.

Some older South Koreans consider dog meat stew a delicacy, but attitudes have dramatically changed as concerns over animal rights have become more mainstream. A Gallup poll in 2022 found that just 8 percent of people had eaten dog meat in the last year, compared with 27 percent in 2015.

Dog meat itself will not be banned under the new law, which instead targets the trade. People convicted of butchering dogs will face prison sentences of up to three years, while those found to be breeding dogs for meat or selling dogs for meat could be punished by sentences of up to two years behind bars.

“I never thought I would see in my lifetime a ban on the cruel dog meat industry in South Korea, but this historic win for animals is testament to the passion and determination of our animal protection movement,” JungAh Chae, executive director of Humane Society International’s Korea office, said in a statement. “We reached a tipping point where most Korean citizens reject eating dogs.”

Although the bill contains measures to help those in the dog meat industry who will have to find new sources of income, farmers have expressed outrage about the new rules.

“This is a clear case of state violence as they are infringing on our freedom to choose our occupation. We can’t just sit by idly,” said Son Won Hak, a farmer and former leader of a farmers’ association, according to the Associated Press. He said farmers plan to hold protests and file a petition with the Constitutional Court of Korea.