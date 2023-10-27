Dog the Bounty Hunter on Fox News: Deploy the Marines to Maine

Amid the frantic manhunt for a suspect who allegedly killed 18 and injured 13 more during a horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, Fox News turned to Duane Chapman, otherwise known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, for his thoughts on how to find him.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, whose namesake host insisted earlier in the day that “guns don’t kill people,” Chapman mentioned the military background and firearms abilities of the suspect, Robert Card. The 40-year-old is a sergeant first class in the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine.

Card “has more [training] than police officers. He’s got more training than any cop. Cops don’t get training like this. He’s got more training than probably the Coast Guard,” Chapman claimed.

His solution? “I would go out and get me 300 Marines.”

“It takes a Marine to catch a Marine,” he said—despite the fact that Card isn’t one. “I’d take those 300 Marines like Zulu warriors looking for a lion, and I would comb that area and I’d guarantee you… they would catch him.”

Watters seemed enthusiastic about such a scenario—“I love it,” he said in response—but questioned if deploying active duty Marines for a manhunt is legal.

“Well, I don’t know. I sure would try it,” Chapman said, with Watters adding that he would “try anything at this point.”

As of Thursday night, the manhunt involves hundreds of police officers and federal agents, with authorities saying that Card should be considered armed and dangerous.