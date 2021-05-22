It would be an understatement to say the police murder of George Floyd last May rattled the nation; it upended it. People could no longer ignore America’s long, dark history of unchecked police brutality and racial injustice after the world watched Floyd’s last breath being pressed out of him by a white officer.

It also served as a wakeup call for Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, the brash former bail bondsman who tracked down on-the-run criminals for a living. She began participating in protests in Denver and devoted her sizable social media platform to speaking out on various social justice issues, including systemic racism, LGBTQ rights, the surge of violence against the AAPI community, and even YouTuber James Charles.

The 22-year-old has now gone a step further, joining the reality show The System on Unleashed Entertainment’s new crime and justice streaming service, TVUnleashed. The raw series follows a group of young adults as they become activists, join protests, and work to eradicate the failings of America’s criminal justice system.