Dogs Love Spot & Tango’s Custom Meal Plans. Here’s What You Need to Know.
It’s obvious once you take a moment to think about it: Store-bought dog food can’t possibly be tailored to your best friend’s needs. High volume production and long shelf life don’t usually result in a fresh or personalized product. That’s what motivated the Breuer family to start cooking their own dog food, eventually turning their recipes and fresh-forward philosophy into Spot & Tango. With these family recipes, survey data from dog owners, and consultations from veterinarians and nutritionists, Spot & Tango creates personalized dog food that your best furry friend will love. Here’s how it works: You fill out your dog’s profile, noting everything from breed and age to weight, fitness level, and dietary needs. Then Spot & Tango cooks fresh meals for your dog that are delivered every two or four weeks, depending on the meal plan you select. Each antibiotic- and GMO-free meal is comprised of locally sourced ingredients: proteins like beef and turkey, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables like apples and leafy greens, healthy carbs like quinoa or brown rice, and so on. The pre-portioned and ready-to-serve meals are delivered to your door in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging. (No more late night and last-minute grocery trips for whatever-you-can-find variety dog food.) Speaking of which, what exactly is in a Spot & Tango meal? Here’s one example: The Turkey & Red Quinoa meal plan combines those two with spinach, carrots, peas, apples, egg, parsley, vegetable stock, and naturally blended vitamins and minerals specifically suited for your dog’s needs. Want the complete nutritional breakdown of the meal? Sure: Take the quiz, and you'll find details for each recipe. Shipping is free on all meals and if your dog doesn’t like its new dinners, you get all of your money back (that type of confidence is notable). Start feeding your dog with food that’s based on what it actually needs with Spot & Tango. It’s a no-brainer. | Shop at Spot & Tango >
