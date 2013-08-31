Dogs on Amtrak: Yay or Nay? Take Our Poll

Congress is mulling a bill that would allow pets to ride along with their owners on Amtrak trains. What do you think?

There's at least one thing some Democrats and Republicans in Congress can still agree on—animals. The Pets on Trains Act, a bill that would allow Amtrak riders to take their pets on the train with them, is enjoying bipartisan support. The House bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA). In a news release announcing the legislation earlier this year, Denham said, "My dog, Lily, is a part of our family and travels with us to and from California all the time. If I can take her on a plane, why can’t I travel with her on Amtrak, too?"

So, what do you think of the bill? Do you want a terrier on your train? A Siamese in your silent car? Vote in our poll below.