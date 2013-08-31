Dogs on Amtrak: Yay or Nay? Take Our Poll

There's at least one thing some Democrats and Republicans in Congress can still agree on—animals. The Pets on Trains Act, a bill that would allow Amtrak riders to take their pets on the train with them, is enjoying bipartisan support. The House bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA). In a news release announcing the legislation earlier this year, Denham said, "My dog, Lily, is a part of our family and travels with us to and from California all the time. If I can take her on a plane, why can’t I travel with her on Amtrak, too?"

