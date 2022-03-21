Dolly Parton Already Developing a Film Adaptation of Her Book That Came Out Two Weeks Ago

Country queen Dolly Parton is returning to the big screen in a film adaptation of the novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, Run, Rose, Run. It’s a stunningly quick turn around as the book just came out on March 7, but we would expect nothing less from the woman behind ultimate hustle-anthem “9 to 5.”

Along with Parton and Patterson, Reese Witherspoon is set to produce the film under her Hello Sunshine banner. An uber-successful Southerner like Parton, Witherspoon is adding Run, Rose, Run to her impressive roster of anticipated upcoming projects from Hello Sunshine, including adaptations of the bestselling novels Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones and the Six. Parton will also star in the flick.

Run, Rose, Run is about an aspiring country star who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams of breaking into the music industry, while a dark secret haunts her and threatens to derail her plans. Upon its debut, it cinched the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list. Parton also released a companion album of the same name and “bookcast” of version the novel on Spotify, which is essentially an audiobook interspersed with musical performances from Parton. The grind truly never stops for this woman.

Witherspoon released a statement about partnering with the iconic “Jolene” singer.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds—as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being—Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” she said. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton also gushed about her partner, saying, “I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team.”

There are currently no details available about Parton’s role, the timeline for the project, or other creatives involved. But since everything Parton touches seems to turn to gold, Run, Rose, Run definitely has the potential to be a hit.