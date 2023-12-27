‘The Crown’ Actor Says Prince Harry No Longer Speaks to Him: ‘I Said Too Much’

Dominic West, who played Charles, Prince of Wales, on seasons five and six of The Crown, revealed that his close friendship with Prince Harry fell apart after he “said too much” years ago.

The revelation came when Sunday Times Radio host Kate McCann asked the star whether he had talked to Harry about how to portray Charles on screen.

West explained that his friendship with the Duke of Sussex ended “over 10 years ago” after he spoke during a press conference about a trip to Antarctica the pair went on in 2013 with Walking With The Wounded, a charity that supports former British Armed Forces service members in their transitions back to civilian life.

“I think I was asked what we did [and] what we did to celebrate when we got there, and [I] probably said too much,” West shared. “We didn’t speak after that.”

According to Us Weekly, the remarks came in 2014 when West said, “[Harry] was very much part of the team. He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a [toilet] roll holder.”

The entertainment magazine also said Harry has previously admitted to watching The Crown, the Netflix drama series that depicts Queen Elizabeth II’s time in power.

In a February 2021 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Harry defended the show, saying, “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I’m way more comfortable with The Crown that I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself.”