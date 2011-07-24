Dominique Strauss-Kahn Case Timeline: Key Events

Friday, May 13, 2011: Approximately 7:25 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn checks into Room 2806 at the Sofitel Hotel, a $3,000-a-night suite on the 28th floor for which he pays a day rate. A hotel receptionist later alleges he makes an unwanted sexual advance. According to sources familiar with the account, she alleges that she accompanied him to his room, gave him a card that is customary for VIPs, and then when she returned, he called her, said he had champagne in his room, and invited her to join him.

Saturday, May 14, 2011: At 1:26 a.m.: Strauss-Kahn observed entering hotel elevator--then, just as doors are about to close, an unidentified woman joins him.

About 9:30 a.m.: Hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo arrives for work, eats a quick breakfast and begins cleaning rooms on the 11th and 28th floors of the Sofitel Hotel.

Between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Room service delivers breakfast to Strauss-Kahn in Room 2806.

About 10:30 a.m.: Diallo keys door to Room 2820 to begin cleaning the room around the corner from Strauss-Kahn’s suite. Customer hasn’t checked out yet so she doesn’t begin cleaning.

About 11 a.m.: Diallo keys door to Room 2820 again, guest indicates he will be leaving soon.

About 11:30 a.m.: Diallo keys door to Room 2820 after customer leaves and cleans the room. She leaves cleaning supplies in the room until she is ready to move to the next room.

Around noon: Electronic records show Sofitel room-service worker keys door to DSK’s suite and enters to clean up trays from breakfast. As is policy, he repeatedly and loudly states, “room service, room service, room service,” and seeing no sign of Strauss-Kahn and hearing no answer, he is satisfied there is no one in the room, according to source familiar with his account. As he exits with room-service tray, Diallo is turning the corner from finishing up cleaning Room 2820 to check whether 2806 is empty yet. The room service attendant tells Diallo that the room is empty and ready for cleaning.

12:06 p.m.: Electronic records show Diallo keys door to Suite 2806 to see if it is occupied. She says she does not bring her cleaning supplies with her yet, leaving them in Room 2820.

12:06 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Estimated time that sexual attack is alleged to have occurred. Diallo claims after escaping from Strauss-Kahn’s room she hides around the corner near Room 2820, which she had cleaned earlier.

12:15 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn calls his daughter to confirm lunch, according to a source familiar with his call records.

Between 12:20 p.m. and 12:26 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn leaves the suite, goes down elevator to check out. Diallo says she sees him leaving from the hallway where she is hiding.

12:26 p.m.: After Strauss-Kahn leaves, Diallo keys door to Room 2820, which she had cleaned earlier, to grab her cleaning supplies. Diallo keys door to Suite 2806. According to her, she is going back to the suite where she was allegedly attacked with the intention of cleaning it. She leaves door open. She later tells NEWSWEEK that she feels confused and unable to decide what to do next. She goes to linen closet where her supervisor finds her.

12:28 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn is seen exiting the elevator, apparently in a hurry. He checks out of the Sofitel and is observed by two workers at the checkout/registration desk with toothpaste foam around his mouth. He is seen on video departing through the front lobby through the 44th Street exit. The doorman hails a cab, which he enters, purportedly to go to lunch with his daughter. He eventually heads to JFK airport for a planned 4:28 p.m. flight back to Paris.

About 12:30 p.m.: Sofitel floor maid supervisor, who has just arrived on the 28th floor for a routine floor check, sees Diallo standing near the linen closet just outside suite 2806. Diallo appears “shook up” and says “I must talk to you,” according to a source familiar with the account. The supervisor brings Diallo back into 2806 and begins questioning her. Diallo alleges a man sexually assaulted her.

12:35 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.: Housekeeping floor supervisor calls her supervisor, who arrives at Suite 2806 minutes later to continue the interview. To this second supervisor, Diallo appears “very stressed,” “sick,” “wanting or needing to vomit,” and “spitting fluid,” as she continues describing the alleged attack, according to a source familiar with the account.

12:50 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: The second supervisor calls the manager on duty and a security officer, who come to 2806, resuming the interview. According to the security officer, Diallo is in “great distress,” and spitting and appearing ill, according to source familiar with account. Diallo is taken into the office of the hotel’s top security official, who is not present, where a senior hotel security official re-interviews her.

About 1:30 p.m.: Sofitel security calls 911 to report the alleged sexual assault to New York police.

Shortly before 2 p.m.: New York police officers and detectives arrive at the hotel.

3:29 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn calls Sofitel’s lost and found and asks for someone to return to Suite 2806 to try to search for a cell phone he has lost.

3:42 p.m.: A hotel security official, after consulting with the team of police officers and detectives now present, calls Strauss-Kahn and, falsely, tells Strauss-Kahn that he has the cell phone, asking him if it can be brought to him at the airport. The security official assures Strauss-Kahn he can get there in time and he is on his way to deliver cell phone.

4:03 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn calls the hotel and leaves message on a recording machine asking when exactly the hotel employee will be delivering his phone.

4:40 p.m.: Port Authority police take Strauss-Kahn into custody, removing him from the gate of the Air France flight. Strauss-Kahn asks what the police want and the police respond “Now is not the time or the place to discuss.”

4:45 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn is told Manhattan police want to question him about an incident at a hotel in New York City.

5 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn is asked by Port Authority police to empty his pockets. Officers handcuff him. He asks if the handcuffs are necessary and declares: “I have diplomatic immunity.” He also asks to speak to the French consulate and again inquires what the police want. He is not questioned about the incident.

5:10 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn asks to have his hands cuffed in front of him, rather than behind his back.

5:15 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn is transported from JFK to police station.

5:40 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn asks to make a call to his office to cancel a meeting the following morning. Police still make no effort to interview him, according to court records.

Late afternoon-early evening: Diallo is taken to a New York hospital. Injuries to her shoulder and redness to her vagina are noted in the medical records.

8:45 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn asks to go the bathroom and to have a cup of coffee.

9 p.m.: Strauss-Kahn asks to call his lawyer, William Taylor, and asks if he needs a lawyer. Strauss-Kahn says he is not trying to invoke his diplomatic status.

10:55 p.m.: Detectives ask Strauss-Kahn if he’d like to talk to them about an incident at the hotel. “My attorney has told me not to talk. I was ready to talk,” he says.