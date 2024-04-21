The Trumps Aren’t Style Icons. That Title Belongs to This Pair

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

MAGA figure Stephen Miller claimed this week that Donald Trump was a generation-defining fashion icon whose signature look from his days on The Apprentice set trends for years.

“The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump,” Miller said on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program. “Donald Trump’s a style icon. He changed American fashion in The Apprentice. People spent the next 10 years trying to dress like Donald Trump. So if anybody deserves a puff piece on their sense of style, it’s Donald Trump and the First Lady.”

His comments came after Hannity became enraged about an article Monday in The New York Times that spoke of President Joe Biden’s “dapper” look.

The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie were quick to pour cold water on Miller’s praise for the former president and first lady’s sartorial flair.

“Is it the red tie that’s too long? Is it the oversized boxy suit?” Moodie said.

“That he doesn’t know how to button,” Levy added.

“Is it her I-don’t-really-care-do-you? Is it her Nazi-esque attire? It’s amazing. I didn’t know you could breathe smoke that far up somebody’s ass but apparently you can,” Moodie said.

“I’m hard pressed to list any politicians in my lifetime who have had any sense of style. I think Barack and Michelle probably come closest,” Levy said.

“I believe it is Barack Obama and Michelle Obama by a landslide,” Moodie said.

Producer Jesse Cannon suggested he would ensure that The New Abnormal co-hosts received tan suits like the one Obama infamously wore.

“Please do,” Moodie said.

“I enjoy a tan suit,” Levy added.

Plus! Stanford history professor Ana Raquel Minian talks to Andy Levy about her new book In the Shadow of Liberty: The Invisible History of Immigrant Detention in the United States.

