Donald Trump Denies Report He Is Considering Haley for VP

Apparently Donald Trump is too picky to pick Nikki.

The Republican presidential nominee was quick to correct a report in Axios on Saturday morning, in which two sources claimed that Nikki Haley was very much in the running to be his vice presidential pick.

“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for V.P. slot, but I wish her well!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

This statement makes sense in the context of the two politicians’ icy relationship. Trump had previously claimed Haley didn’t have “presidential timber,” while she went after Trump repeatedly, claiming he was “not qualified” to be president.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations ended her presidential run in March.

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem that Haley is particularly desperate for employment. In April, the former presidential candidate snagged a gig at the conservative Hudson Institute Think Tank, which focuses on foreign policy and defense.