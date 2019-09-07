Donald Trump Enters the Eccentric Dictator Phase of His Presidency

As we enter Day Six of Sharpiegate, it’s tempting on one level to just dismiss it as another week of our shitty, Trumpian New Normal. “Alabama would have been washed into the sea without my psychic intervention! CNN is evil! Fox is full of apostates! Debra Messing bad! Wall good!”

Sure, that bellowing you hear from the Oval Office may sound like the rantings of a kooky slowcoach accidental President of limited cognitive abilities. You could ascribe it to his obsessions and twitching, reflexive rages over even the slightest correction or disagreement as an act. We could blame it all on whatever slurry of toupee worms, mental illness, creeping dementia, tertiary syphilis, scurvy, and windmill cancer occupies his wee noggin, but it’s so much more, and it’s so much worse.

Trump has entered the eccentric dictator phase of his Presidency, so strap in.