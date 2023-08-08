Trump Has No Reason to Believe He Will Face Consequences

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump’s aides know that the recent charges against the former president for his involvement in Jan. 6 are no joke—but does Trump himself?

Not a chance, says Andy Levy, co-host of The New Abnormal politics podcast in the show’s latest episode. Case in point: the threat Trump posted to his Truth Social account.

“He has lived his whole life with no consequences. So there’s absolutely no reason for him to think there will be consequences now,” says Andy to co-host Danielle Moodie. “And so he’s a little off-put by the fact that he has all these indictments now because this is not normal for him. But I think it’s hard to break a lifetime habit and it’s just his life.”

Danielle agrees but also thinks Trump is shaken by this case in particular.

“This is, I wanna say, you all hold me to it, the ‘find out’ of the ‘fuck around’ part. Donald Trump for 77 years has done whatever he’s wanted to do—grab women, harass women, sexually assault them, lied, stolen, cheated people out of their wages, all of these things—and nothing has ever happened to him.

“But the reality is is that you can tell by how much he is acting out on his broke-down social and how much he’s acting out at these rallies, because everything about him is projection, that he is terrified, and rightfully so, because this is a case, as everybody has said, [that] was ‘built for speed,’” she says.

The two also discuss what the judge in this case should do about that Trump threat, and, Andy shares why he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lack of camera enthusiasm is catching up with him.

Then Madeline Peltz, deputy director of Rapid Response, shares the full arc of the right’s response to the Barbie movie, including an unexpected twist: Female right-wingers are sticking up for the film. Plus! A brief history of the right wing’s hatred of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Also in this episode, HuffPost Senior Reporter Christopher Mathias reveals to Andy how he was able to expose famed writer Richard Hanania’s secret right-wing hateful past, which includes incredibly dark eugenic ideas like forcing sterilization of low-IQ people and opposing race mixing.

