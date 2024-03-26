Donald Trump Is Now Hawking ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles

Former President Donald Trump has promoted everything from Goya products to T-shirts featuring his very own mugshot, and now he’s onto something a little more sacred: Bibles.

In a Tuesday morning Truth Social post, Trump “encouraged” his followers to grab their very own copy of the “God Bless The USA” Bible, linking to a website that prominently features a photo of the former commander-in-chief with country music singer Lee Greenwood.

In a video on the site, Trump says he’s partnering with his “friend” to promote the King James Bible, which includes the chorus to Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” and copies of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and Pledge of Allegiance. It costs $59.99.

Trump then goes through some of his familiar points, insisting that he’s very “pro-God” and fighting for the Constitution.

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back,” he says. “That’s why our country is going haywire.”

At one point he claims the Bible is my “favorite book,” adding that he owns “many.”

An FAQ section on the site proudly declares that, “Yes, this is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!”

It notes, however, that “GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign. GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates.”

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” the site says.

Greenwood has previously brushed off concerns that his Bible reeks of Christian nationalism.

“That’s all part of the ‘cancel culture’ when you are promoting the word of God,” he said last December.