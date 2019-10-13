Donald Trump Isn’t Julius Caesar. He’s Republic-Killer Tiberius Gracchus.

As Americans try to find familiarity in strange times, people have grasped at a sea of comparisons to try and fully capture Trump’s innate Trumpiness. Our most analogized president has been compared to Hitler and Stalin, Jesus, a chess grandmaster, and Julius Caesar. The Daily Beast’s Clive Irving likened Trump to an early-stage Mussolini. Frank Palmieri at AlterNet countered: Trump is no Mussolini, he’s Charles II of England.

But we’ve seen this before, over 2,000 years ago, when another insurgent faux-populist movement whipped disaffected citizens into an anti-establishment frenzy.

The echoes of his worldview can be heard nearly a century before Caesar’s rise, when Tiberius Gracchus convinced Roman citizens to hollow out their governing institutions. By the time Rome’s senators realized the full extent of their self-immolation, the Gracchi—and the Republic—were dead.