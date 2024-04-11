Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Pitch for RFK Jr. in New Video

Donald Trump wants Democrats to vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—making the bizarre pitch in a new contradictory video announcement shared to Truth Social on Thursday.

He called the independent 2024 candidate a “radical left candidate,” but insisted that he was “a better man” than his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

“If I were a Democrat, I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden, because he’s frankly more in line with Democrats,” the former president said.

Trump vaguely referenced RFK Jr.’s one-time support for the so-called “Green New Scam,” but didn’t provide much else in the way of comparison to Biden.

The former president is banking on the idea that Democratic voters who are dissatisfied with Biden will flee to RFK Jr., even though the independent’s conspiracy theorizing, Jan. 6 hand-wringing, and some of his campaign staff’s explicit opposition to Biden have far more in common with Trump’s vengeful, reality-challenged rhetoric.

In his meandering rant, Trump even called RFK Jr. “great for MAGA.”

It remains unclear whether RFK Jr. will hurt Biden or Trump worse come November—though as a spoiler, RFK Jr. will likely fail to appeal to Democrats who are disappointed over Biden’s continued support of Israel, given his continued defense of the country’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.