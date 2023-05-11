Donald Trump Files Notice He Plans to Appeal Sexual Assault Case

Donald Trump filed a notice Tuesday which states his attention to appeal his loss this week in a New York City civil trial—which found him liable for sexual battery and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll.

The notice serves as a precursor to a formal appeal, which is expected to be filed later.

After a two-week civil trial in federal court, the jury hit Trump with a $5 million judgement after it determined that the former president sexually abused Carroll in a Manhattan dressing room in 1996, then spent years defaming her after the fact.

Trump continues to deny the jury’s findings, sharing a an all-caps post to Truth Social on Tuesday where he called the verdict a “DISGRACE” and claimed that he has “ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS.”

During a controversial appearance on a CNN town hall Wednesday, Trump did more of the same, even calling Carroll a “wack job” at one point.

“She wasn’t raped, OK?” he said Wednesday. “And I didn’t do anything else either, OK, because I don’t know who the hell she is.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.