Donald Trump took to Truth Social Sunday night promising to deliver his policy on abortion and abortion rights come Monday morning.

Trump has taken on the issue in recent months but has played it relatively coy. Last October, the former president refused to confirm whether or not he supports a federal abortion ban while criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the state’s six-week ban. At the time, Trump claimed his response to ending America’s abortion conundrum since the fall of Roe v. Wade would be to “sit down with both sides” and “negotiate something.” He did not specify a timeline, but said DeSantis’ six-week ban was “a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.”

Last month, Trump said he would support an abortion ban around the 15-week mark, his first definitive comments on the issue.

“The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15. And I’m thinking in terms of that. And it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at,” he told the Sid & Friends in the Morning show on WABC.

Now Trump says by Monday morning, the lingering questions surrounding his stance on the issue will finally be answered, with a focus on exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Trump appeared to be appealing to Republicans that in order to win the November election, the GOP must find a more moderate stance.

“Republicans, and all others, must follow their hearts and minds, but remember that, like Ronald Reagan before me, I, and most other Republicans, believe in EXCEPTIONS for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother,” Trump wrote on Sunday night.

“Great love and compassion must be shown when even thinking about the subject of LIFE, but at the same time we must use common sense in realizing that we have an obligation to the salvation of our Nation, which is currently in serious DECLINE, TO WIN ELECTIONS, without which we will have nothing other than failure, death, and destruction,” Trump continued.

“We will not let that happen. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

According to NPR, a small number states who hold total abortion bans include exceptions for rape. In January, a peer-reviewed study in the journal, JAMA, counted 64,565 pregnancies from rape in the 14 states with almost complete abortion bans since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Trump often touts the success of the end of Roe thanks to his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices.