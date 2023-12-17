Trump Is Hawking This Season’s Most Petty Gift for Christmas

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

He may be the former U.S. president but The New Abnormal team says Donald Trump’s decision to sell parts of the suit worn in his Georgia mugshot—with the purchase of 47 digital trading cards—shows he is more like a used car salesman.

“This is something to give to your family, to your kids, grandchildren—with a purchase of 47 of the Trump digital trading cards,” Trump said.

“It’s so depressing that people think that he’s a good president. This man is a used car fucking salesman—buy 47 of these digital bullshit things and then give my mugshot to your kid, cause that’s what the fuck you should aspire to,” The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie said.

Andy Levy said it was a weird move by a man who claims to be ridiculously wealthy.

“I didn’t think you could make NFTs any worse and he found the way. You would not think a guy who is as rich as he claims to be would need to do little stunts like this,” Levy said.

“If you are truly wealthy, is this the tap dance that you’re doing? This reeks. The next cologne that he comes out with should just be called ‘Desperation’,” Moodie said.

Plus! Danielle Moodie also talks with Hein de Haas on his book How Migration Really Works: A Factful Guide to the Most Divisive Issue in Politics which provides a clear and rigorous corrective on our distorted ideas around migration.

