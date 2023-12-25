Trump Spends Christmas Eve Ranting About ‘Deranged Jack Smith’

Former President Donald Trump spent his Christmas Eve ranting about special counsel Jack Smith on Truth Social, calling the prosecutor “DERANGED” in a series of posts in which he accused the January 6th Committee of writing a fake report and Smith of coming after him.

“JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME,” Trump said. “AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY???”

Trump typically takes to Truth Social to roll out a series of grievances in all caps.

The latest venting comes just days after the Supreme Court rejected Smith’s request that the court urgently consider Trump’s claim that he is immune from prosecution for his alleged attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election. The decision was a major win for Trump and his legal team.

But Trump may face the legal issue again in the near future. A federal appeals court is also considering the issue and could send it to the Supreme Court in the future.

Trump’s temper tantrum coincides with the Colorado Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision on Trump’s ability to be on state ballots in 2024. Earlier this week, the court ruled that Trump is ineligible to run as a candidate in the state in 2024 due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. The decision bans Trump from appearing on the presidential primary ballot.

“President Trump's direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary,” the justices said.

The ruling leans on a clause that makes former office-holders ineligible from holding office if they engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.

A Trump spokesperson has said Trump will be appealing the decision.