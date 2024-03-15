Donald Trump’s Huge Debts Make Him Even More Dangerous

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump is entering the general election cycle with more than $500 million worth of debt—and the huge sum only makes him more dangerous, according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

For proof, just look at his recent pivot on whether or not the U.S. should ban TikTok.

Even those close to Trump are admitting that a meeting with Jeff Yass, a hedge fund manager who has a $33 billion stake in TikTok, played a crucial role in Trump’s evolving stance on the social media platform.

“Jeff Yass got to Trump,” a source familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “I don’t know exactly what they’re expecting to accomplish out of this, but this thing will pass. I get why Trump did it, Yass has promised to dump a lot of money into the presidential race and you gotta do it.”

It’s just another example, Moodie said, of why a second Trump administration would likely be a corrupt nightmare.

“Trump is always gonna pivot to where the money is, right? He’s always gonna pivot to where the power is, and that’s why I think that he’s actually more dangerous now,” Moodie added.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, NewsNation contributor Kurt Bardella joins the program to discuss the state of the 2024 presidential election and the complete failure of American journalism to adapt to shifting norms, as some Republicans repeatedly generate headlines with falsehoods in what looks like a coordinated attempt to mislead the public.

“They’re willing to make that trade of getting mass saturation coverage of stories—for example that Biden doesn’t remember when his son died—and generate days and weeks of that narrative, they’re willing to take that and and live with one day of, ‘Oh, it turns out we got that wrong,” Bardella said.

Plus, a conversation with Josh Kovensky, an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo, about the Society for American Civic Renewal—a men’s only secret society of prominent far-right Christians obsessed with working behind the scenes to transform the structure of American society.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.