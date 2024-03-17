Trump’s Bizarre Clinton Conspiracy Is a Total Acid Trip

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump’s unfounded new claim that Hillary Clinton used acid to delete her emails shows the former president doesn’t quite grasp how the BleachBit software program works.

“They released Hillary Clinton. She hammered her phones, she used all sorts of acid testing and everything else. They call it BleachBit, but it’s essentially acid that will destroy everything within 10 miles,” he told Newsmax. “I mean, what she did was unbelievable. Nothing happens to her.”

“Now, when he says acid, what is he on exactly?” The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie asked.

“BleachBit is software just so we’re clear on this,” fellow co-host Andy Levy explained. “BleachBit is a software program to delete emails. It is not acid. It is not acid, it’s not bleach.”

“It’s not even a great program. It’s the kind of program that a person would download to just wipe out some old emails to save up storage space and stuff like that,” Levy said. “There are much stronger deletion programs like if you’re really trying to just wipe shit clean so it can’t be recovered. The whole thing is so stupid and he’s so stupid and I’m sick of his stupidity.”

“He says this and people nod and I will bet you money the majority of people in America think that Hillary Clinton personally took out a jug of acid and poured it on the servers,” Levy went on to say. “By the way, I’m not defending what Clinton did because I think what she did was wrong but get the facts right. Stop saying it’s acid and now it’s acid that could take out a 10-block radius.”

“I don’t know if you remember but Donald Trump is also a doctor as well as a tech wizard because he told us about the bleach and COVID and look how well that turned out,” Moodie quipped.

Plus! Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman join The New Abnormal to talk about their New York Times best-selling book, White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy.

