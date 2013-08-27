Donatella Versace Thanks Lady Gaga For Song; Maya Angelou Stars in Cole Haan's New Campaign

Donatella Versace Thanks Lady Gaga For Song: Following Lady Gaga's interview with Just Jared regarding her upcoming song "Donatella" -- which Gaga calls a "love letter" to the designer Donatella Versace -- Versace wrote a letter to the site publicly thanking the singer. “I would like to thank Gaga for her geniality, creativity, incredible talent and super bitchiness," Versace told Just Jared. "I am honored to be her friend and of course I love the song! Love, DV.” And while comparisons to Jay Z's song "Tom Ford," are being made, Gaga told Just Jared, "It’s not so much about Donatella as a brand as it is Donatella the person, about me as a person, that idea of what the public wants from you." [Just Jared]

Maya Angelou Stars in Cole Haan's New Campaign: Cole Haan's new campaign, entitled "Born in 1928," stars some oldies but goodies. To celebrate the brand's 85th anniversary, Cole Haan tapped 85-year-old legends including writer Maya Angelou, photographer Elliott Erwitt, astronaut Jim Lovell, and model China Machado (who is actually 84). “They are all vibrant examples of how timelessness and true style are born out of confidence — and that never expires," Cole Haan vice president of marketing Erin Riley said. "They are as relevant today as they were in the past, and they all represent various perspectives that we thought would resonate with our consumer.” [WWD]

Kate Moss Has Secret Instagram Account: Supermodel Kate Moss revealed that she too has an Instagram account, with only 25 followers. "My daughter loves Instagram" Moss told Interview magazine. But while 11-year-old Lila may be obsessed with Instagram, Moss admits that she's happy with her lack of followers. "I don't really want anyone to know where I am. I don't want people to know what I'm doing," Moss said. "That's the complete opposite of what I feel like." [The Telegraph]

Drake Being Sued by Stylist for Over $76,000: Stylist Michael Raphael, who was hired by Drake in August 2012 for consulting services, is now suing the rapper for over $76,000. Raphael was reportedly hired by Drake for a monthly rate of $39,583, and stopped receiving payments in December 2012. The stylist is now suing Drake for $76,490, which includes expenses related to "consulting services, hotel bills, plane tickets, and endless shopping." [TMZ]

Joe Zee Launches New TV Special: Premiering on September 20th, Elle magazine Creative Director Joe Zee will launch a new show on the Sundance Channel entitled Revealing. The show will be a four-part special, with the first of the series called Revealing: Extravagance, that will observe “how modern society has become obsessed with luxury.” [Fashionista]