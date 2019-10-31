Donna Brazile Pleads With Fox News Anchor: ‘Can You Show Me Just a Little Bit of Respect?!’

During a Thursday afternoon Fox News segment, things got so tense at one point that former interim DNC chairwoman and current Fox News contributor Donna Brazile pleaded with her colleague, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, to show her “just a little bit of respect.”

Discussing the recently passed House resolution to make the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump official, Faulkner brought up Republican complaints that Democrats’ focus on impeachment will take attention away from more pressing matters facing the American public.

“We just had Stephanie Grisham, White House press secretary, talking about other things that need attention,” the Fox News anchor said, referencing her Grisham interview earlier in the hour. “USMCA. I hear Democrats say, ‘We can walk and chew gum at the same time.’”

“We are going to actually have to see them do this,” she continued. “There are like 20 days left for Congress until the end of the year, between 16 and 20 days—working days to get things done. You have November 21st, running out of money in the middle of it.”

Brazile, meanwhile, attempted to make the case that D.C. and Congress are still functioning, prompting Faulkner to fire back and ask why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that this “could all fall apart with impeachment” because the government could possibly close in late November.

“In his estimation, which is quite incendiary—and I haven’t seen this based on fact—the president could shut down the government to stop impeachment,” the Fox anchor shouted.

“How irresponsible would that be?” Brazile countered, suggesting the president could potentially do just that.

“Oh, you don’t have any proof that that would even happen,” Faulkner retorted, dismissively waving her hand. “And Schumer’s throwing gasoline out there!”

“Harris, can you give me just a little bit of respect?” Brazile eventually asked, causing the Fox News anchor to reply, “Go ahead, I respect you. You know I do.”

The former Democratic chief went on to assure Faulkner she “extremely” respected her while pointing out that she changed her travel plans in order to do the interview with Faulkner because she felt it was important. Brazile then compared Washington’s current rainy weather with the mood in the city during impeachment, insisting that “no one is taking any joy in this.”

The temperature was taken down in short order, meanwhile, as the segment would end with the two engaging in small talk over the Nationals winning the World Series and Halloween candy, among other things.