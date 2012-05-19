Donna Summer, Jay-Z on Marriage Equality, Tyra Banks, and More Viral Videos (Videos)

Jay-Z’s Equality State of Mind

Jay-Z has 99 problems, but gay marriage ain’t one. In support of Obama’s endorsement of same-sex marriage, the hip-hop star shares his views on why “it’s OK to love who you love.”

Mindy Kaling’s on a Quest for Love

HBO may have Girls, but now Fox has Mindy! Check out the trailer for The Mindy Project, a brand-new show featuring Kaling as a successful doctor with an unraveling personal life.

What Shock Jock? Stern Goes Squeaky Clean

The FCC can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite warning the audience of his sure dismissal from the show, Howard Stern kept things family-friendly in his America’s Got Talent judging debut. How do you like that, Baba Booey?

Trayvon on the Night of His Murder

Call it speaking from the grave in the digital age. Just-released 7-Eleven surveillance footage shows the teen buying Skittles and iced tea at the store before he was killed by neighborhood-watch volunteer George Zimmerman.

Obama Talks Same-Sex Marriage on The View

It’s a marriage-equality blitz! President Obama became the hot topic of the day when he stopped by The View to discuss his same-sex-marriage endorsement.

Kids Weigh In on the Breastfeeding Debate

Following Time magazine’s recent controversial cover, Newsweek & The Daily Beast found experts to weigh in on the image of a breastfeeding 3-year-old boy. And by experts, we mean kids. Watch their hilarious reactions to the cover.

Biden and Dubya Are BFFs

Joe Biden supported same-sex marriage first, but now President Obama is getting all of the glory. Watch as Biden expresses his frustrations with former President George Dubya Bush in this hilarious SNL sketch featuring Will Ferrell.

How to Out-Booker Cory Booker

Cory Booker might be able to shovel snow and rescue families from house fires, but there’s still one thing left he can’t do: be the Republican VP pick. Chris Christie and the Newark, N.J., mayor duke it out in this spoof—and for once, the New Jersey governor bests Booker.

Tyra Banks: Stop Anorexia in Modeling!

Little boys don’t cry if they can’t look like LeBron James, so why do little girls feel pressured to look like models? After penning an open letter in The Daily Beast, Banks discussed the pressure to be thin and praised Vogue for its efforts to eliminate eating disorders and underage models.

Donna Summer’s ‘Last Dance’

The queen of disco died Thursday at age 63. Summer shot to superstardom in the 1970s with her hits “Last Dance,” “Hot Stuff,” and “Bad Girls.” Watch this vintage clip of the late singer performing her hit “Last Dance.”