Don’t Give Up Yet, Fans of Democratic Also-Rans

“Dean pulls away in Dem race” was the headline after a national poll put the former Vermont governor safely ahead of all challengers just five weeks before Iowans would cast the first votes for the 2004 Democratic presidential primary. Thirteen points back and tied for second and third were U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman and retired General Wesley Clark. And in sixth place, weighing in at a “when is he going to drop out of the race” 4 percent, sat Massachusetts Senator John Kerry—the eventual nominee.

Not only did Kerry vault from sixth to first, but the seventh-place finisher in that December poll, North Carolina Senator John Edwards, would finish second and join Kerry on the ticket.

Most pundits have whittled the 2020 Democratic primary field down to three or four true contenders and a slew of also-rans. Our review of past Democratic presidential primaries tells us there is more to this race than meets the eye, and those who seem to be languishing—like John Kerry in the 2004 race—have a lot more life than they’re given credit for.