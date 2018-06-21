‘Don’t Piss Me Off’: XXXTentacion’s Alleged Killer Boasted Online After Slaying

The 22-year-old arrested in the shooting of XXXTentacion is a tattoo artist who bragged on Facebook days after the rapper’s death.

“Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next,” the suspect, Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach, Florida, warned in a post on Wednesday. Williams, a young father who was on probation for grand theft auto, goes by the nickname Chucky.

The words accompanied a photo of Williams posing with a white car behind him—a post that quickly attracted the wrath of XXXTentacion fans, who trolled his social-media accounts Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, the controversial and chart-topping artist was shot and killed outside a motorsport business in South Florida. The 20-year-old rapper—born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy—was driving away when he was approached by two armed suspects in what the Broward County Sheriff’s Office is calling a robbery gone wrong.

One suspect fired into Onfroy’s BMW before the duo fled in an SUV, and Onfroy was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Late Wednesday night, a detective pulled Williams over in a 2004 silver Honda Accord. According to the arrest report, Williams was charged with first-degree murder, along with violating probation and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Authorities say the killing was not premeditated.

Police could soon collar two more suspects, according to TMZ, which reported a pair of arrest warrants were signed by a judge.

On Facebook, Williams flaunted photos of himself clutching dollar bills. “Remember like it was yesterday I was drinkin out a sink,” he wrote in one June 10 post.

The alleged killer also displayed videos and images of his clients’ tattoos, as well as photos of his son.

“Thank God I ain’t dead or behind bars,” Williams wrote on June 5th, alongside a photo of himself in a work shirt embroidered with “Tattooman Chucky” on the left side of his chest, and “Zombiez Ink” on the right.

Williams’ mother echoed that sentiment on Father’s Day, writing in a Facebook post that her son had turned his life around.

“...Happy father's day my first born,” the woman wrote. “This my son Chucky i tell you everything bout him... I’m not go that far cause this young man right here have changed his life around.”

“And he do take his terrible responsibility with (my daughter law) wife and my grandkids,” she added. “I love you son from momma.”

Williams was 17 when he was busted with a stolen vehicle on Feb. 12, 2014, court records show. According to a probable cause affidavit, a scan of the vehicle’s tag revealed it was stolen. “A stop was conducted and the [defendant] was detained without incident,” the officer noted. “Post Miranda, the [defendant] admitted to paying $80 for the vehicle which he knew was stolen…”

A booking report revealed Williams has a tattoo of “the doll chuckie” on his right arm, along with a tattoo of a dollar sign under his left eye and a cross under his right.

Court records show he was arrested again six months later on charges of grand theft, criminal mischief, and robbery by sudden snatch. The officer saw a white Nissan fail to come to a complete stop and pulled Williams over. The patrolman then learned that Williams had "multiple warrants" for grand theft, robbery, and burglary.

Williams was ultimately sentenced to five years of probation in January 2016 and given an ankle monitor, court documents reveal.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office cuffed Williams again in December 2016 on charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and a probation violation. Again, Williams was pulled over. This time he was a passenger in a red 2003 Honda Accord with an expired tag, a police report shows.

The arresting officer peered in the trunk and found a fully loaded, .45 caliber semi-automatic assault rifle, with a high-powered scope attached to it. “As I began to remove the firearm from the trunk, Williams spontaneously uttered, ‘That's mine,’” the officer wrote in his report.

Williams told the cop that one month before, he asked a friend who has a concealed weapons license to buy a firearm for him at a Fort Lauderdale gun show. According to the officer, Williams said he paid his friend $500 and offered to tattoo him in exchange for buying the gun, which he claimed to carry for “personal protection.”

In February 2017, a judge ordered Williams to spend the next 18 months in community control—a form of house arrest—followed by probation.

The following November, Williams was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. The items, according to a police report, were found during an “administrative search” of Williams’ home.

As part of an Alternative Sanctioning Program, Williams was sentenced to 25 hours of community service within a 30-day period for violating the conditions of community control, court records filed in April show.

That month, Williams posted a photo of himself at the beach with the words, “Lately I been on another vibe #meditation #KEYWEST.”

Onfroy, too, had a troubled history.

XXXTentacion was arrested for beating and threatening to kill his pregnant ex-girlfriend in October 2016. The woman, Geneva Ayala, set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations for her medical bills from the alleged assault.

The rapper was scheduled to face trial for the incident this fall.

Pitchfork summarized Ayala’s deposition which recounted an alleged routine of vicious abuse from her former boyfriend.

During one encounter, Onfroy allegedly ordered her to choose between a “barbecue pitchfork” and “barbecue cleaner.” He allegedly warned her he was going to put one of them in her vagina but did not follow through with the plan.

In another frightening incident, she said, Onfroy head-butted, punched, and stomped her because she sang along to the verse of a featured artist on one of his tracks. “He also wanted to cut out my tongue because I was singing the song,” she testified. When she tried to flee from him, he allegedly tackled her and her head hit the pavement.

Ayala took to Twitter after Onfroy’s death, saying she was “broken” over the news.

“it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken,” said the account reportedly belonging to Ayala.

On Thursday, Ayala implied she was receiving threats.

“people threatening me saying they gon come to where i lay my head so i called the cops and they telling me i can’t do shit until something happens,” she wrote . “fuck do you mean? what the actual fuck.”