Downey Signs on for More ‘Avengers;’ Beckham Causes Fan Stampede

Robert Downey Jr. signs on for two more Avengers movies:

As if anyone thought The Avengers could save the day without Tony Stark. Marvel Comics and The Hollywood Reporter confirm that Downey Jr. will be returning, along with writer Joss Whedon, for the sequel to the massively popular hero mash-up. The announcement comes on the heels of the hugely successful solo-Stark adventure, Iron Man 3, the highest grossing of the trilogy. The Avengers sequel is slated for a 2015 summer release and will include new and returning characters. Sadly, Thor's brother and the big bad villain of the first movie, Loki, won't be returning. [THR]

David Beckham fan stampede injures seven in Shanghai:

Sometimes star gazing is a contact sport. Over 1,000 fans of the former British footballer gathered at Tongji University today as part of his week-long tour through China, but shortly after Becks stepped out of his car, the crowd surged and students were trampled. Pictures appeared on online of injured fans and police in the aftermath. A soccer game with the university team was canceled and Beckham released an apology on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site similar to Twitter. “Sorry I couldn't get out on the pitch to see the teams. It was impossible to get through the massive crowds,” he wrote. [E! Online]

Voice winner signs deal with Swift’s record label:

Danielle Bradbery, season four winner of The Voice, is following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps. The 16-year-old from Texas recently signed her first record deal with Nashville’s Big Machine Records, the same label that Swift calls home. Bradbery, who had no professional experience before The Voice, received high praise from her coach Blake Shelton after her win Tuesday night. "People are just wrapped around her finger for a reason," he said. "God sprinkled just a little bit more on Danielle Bradbery than he did the rest of us, and I'm just glad to call her a friend." Bradbery is scheduled to start recording her first album as early as next week. [People]