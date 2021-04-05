The Internet Made Me Fall Back In Love With This Skin Care Product That Helps My Skin Look Flawless

There’s nothing like falling love, but what about falling in love twice? That’s what happened when I rediscovered my fondness for the Dr. Jart Tiger Grass Color Correcting Skin Treatment after watching dozens of TikToks singing its praises. See, I was an early adoptee of the product (it’s been around for a few years now) but as one does, it fell out of favor when I got the chance to try other new and interesting things. But after neglecting this small but mighty green jar, I’m here to say that it’s the only thing I want to put on my face these days.

This two-in-one product is both a skin care ingenue as well as a no-makeup-makeup powerhouse. It uses Centella Asiatica Complex to help calm your skin and reduce redness, but that’s not what makes it magic. The formula sinks into your skin and slowly turns from a pale green into a tone that will match most skin tones (darker skin tones do not get the attention in the beauty world that they need and that is something that you cannot ignore). It has a slight medicinal scent that fades fairly quickly, but what doesn’t fade is the evenness and brightness of my skin. I just dot a bit around my face — you don’t need much — and it sinks in within seconds. I was never really a face makeup person before being stuck inside for a year, so this is my holy grail. Plus, it has SPF 30, though I recommend applying sunscreen as well.

The only downside is application. I cannot for the life of me get product out of the jar without getting it under my fingernails or on my knuckle. But it’s a small price to pay to easily tame my reddened skin and look even and glowing without adding six steps to my skincare routine.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.