Missing Missouri Doctor Found Dead in Lake, Brother Says

The brother of a Missouri emergency room doctor who suddenly vanished a week ago said police called him Tuesday to say his body was found in a lake in northwest Arkansas.

“My brother is dead. He’s been found,” Richard Forsyth told The Daily Beast.

He said he was waiting for authorities to provide more detail about Dr. John Forsyth, 49, whose unlocked car was found May 21 after he failed to show up for his afternoon shift at Mercy Hospital in Cassville.

Forsyth’s body was discovered in Benton County, Arkansas, according to Captain James Smith of the Cassville Police Department, and will be officially identified following an autopsy.

The missing physician—who also moonlighted as a cryptocurrency creator—was last heard from at 7 a.m. that morning when he was texting with his fiancée as he left the hospital.

“He was texting her things like ‘Hey, my shift’s over’ and ‘I’ll see you a little bit later,’” Richard Forsyth told The Daily Beast last week. “And then minutes later, he stops responding to text messages and is seen walking toward his RV.”

Security footage shows Forsyth’s car pulling into a parking lot at an aquatic park in Cassville a short time later—and a white SUV pulling up near him a few minutes after that, Richard said.

“It leaves a few minutes later and [John] is seen walking around maybe 10 to 15 minutes after that,” Richard said police told him. “And then he walks away from his car.”

When the doctor did not show up for his next shift later in the day, alarm bells went off.

“He wouldn’t miss a shift even if his eyeballs were hanging out of their sockets,” his brother said. “It was an immediate red flag.”

Forsyth’s 23-year-old son, J.R., told The Daily Beast last week that there was no sign of trouble in his dad’s life. “And I can’t think of any logical conclusion as to why he would just vanish like this,” he said.