I Don’t Leave The House Without This Super Sunscreen

Scouting Report: Dr. Loretta’s Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen goes beyond SPF, protecting your skin from pollutants, blue light damage, and irritants all while making you look great.

The importance of sunscreen is perhaps the most agreed upon thing across the medical and cosmetic fields. I’ve been reminded since I was a teen that I need to wear it to protect myself from skin cancer and premature aging. As an adult, there are even more elements to worry about, so I turned to Dr. Loretta’s Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen to protect my skin from all the things that life throws at it.

Most sunscreens on the market protect against UVA and UVB rays, but with my lifestyle, I need to look out for a couple of other things. Air pollution from living in a city, blue light damage from my job, and good old-fashioned dryness are all additions to my skincare concerns, and thus routine. I initially tried Dr. Loretta’s Urban Antioxidant sunscreen because its formula addresses these issues with antioxidants and peptides for free radical and climate protection, but I kept wearing it because it’s an easy addition to my skincare routine and makes my skin look great.

I wear Dr. Loretta’s formula on top of my moisturizer, and because the lightweight tinted formula both brightens and evens out my skin, that’s about all I need. The texture isn’t oily but glides on top of my other products easily and feels like it’s moving with my skin throughout the day instead of feeling stiff. I’m sometimes hesitant toward matte products because they tend to dry my skin out, but the Urban Antioxidant sunscreen offers a subtle blurring effect without removing the moisture I work so hard to preserve.

As someone with combination skin, I usually have to compromise oiliness and clogged pores for adequate sun protection, but not with Dr. Loretta’s. Ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil provide non-irritating hydration without tipping to the side of feeling greasy or leaving a shine.

A critical element when trying to keep a healthy routine is that it’s easy enough to do every day without a fuss. With SPF 40, Dr. Loretta’s Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen pacts a protective punch but is enjoyable enough to have on that it has quickly become an effortless cherry on top of any skincare routine.

